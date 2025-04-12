Shockedby Kamlapurge talk

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Grevioc Alvarado

THE EDITOR: I am taken aback by the statement of UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that after 15 years she has successfully purged the party.

Speaking at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya, she proudly boasted, "I have purged the politics of caste, class, nepotism, family connections, segregation, discrimination and dynasty from the UNC," a not too subtle swipe at the deceased party founder and leader Basdeo Panday.

Why Persad-Bissessar chose this stage to make this startling and divisive speech, when we all know that every vote counts to defeat the PNM in this election, will remain a mystery. Why she decided to make this acrimonious expose now may show how intimidated and afraid she was of Panday when he was alive.

Is this pent-up wrath manifested in contempt, disdain and disrespect for Panday, his family and all he epitomised? I openly admit that I was never a supporter of Panday, especially after he caused the demise of the NAR government, so I can only surmise that the current UNC leader has a similar belief to hold Panday in such low esteem.

One thing Panday was always renowned for was his high work ethic. There are countless stories of him being assisted to his car in the wee hours of the morning, yet would turn up promptly at 9 am, fresh-faced and energetic to perform his full daily duties, a feat I can't accuse Persad-Bissessar of emulating.

>

With only weeks before the general election, the UNC leader may have to clarify if the record number of people fired during her time as prime minister was also part of this purging process. Failure to provide satisfactory and honest answers could lead to her and the UNC being purged from the political landscape.

S RAMJON

Princes Town