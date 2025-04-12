Season of Madness

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR:

Yap! yap! yap!

Heralds the season of madness and stupidity.

Yap! yap! yap!

Pit bulls, pompeks, pothounds and Rottweilers,

All yapping away in the public domain.

The cacophony is deafening, even to the deaf population.

Yap! yap! yap! is the common cry,

Because they have nothing else to say,

For they are dry, dry, dry,

Like WASA pipelines, even in the rainy season.

All hues, shapes and sizes,

Yapping away as they pass,

Some of them even braying,

Like old Georgie’s jacka--.

The reason, they have nothing of substance to say.

And they hope that their noisy nothingness,

Will echo through the mountains and valleys,

Expecting a red or yellow refrain.

But red means to stop,

Yellow, get ready to stop or go.

The red seems to have stopped on the past reflections of the yellow;

The yellow seems to be responding to the allegations;

Neither stopping nor going;

While we poor people get caught up in their call and response.

Their bank account getting no exercise

So is fatter and fatter they getting

As the yapping and yapping continues,

’Cause the season of madness and stupidity is here once more.

These unmitigated falsifiers of veracity

Trying to sway us

Hoping that we will not question their sincerity,

’Cause some of them have no integrity,

And the yapping and yapping will continue.

U PERSAD

via e-mail