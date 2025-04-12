Provisional fare

Cassava and saltfish - Photo by Wendy Rahamut

PROVISIONS, root vegetables or tubers as they are often called are very abundant around Easter time, this year is no different. Take advantage and eat lots.

They a are great source of complex carbohydrates, the type that our bodies convert to sugar very slowly so when we eat them, we seldom feel hungry quickly.

Beside the healthy aspect of provisions, they’re highly economical, very tasty and versatile, enjoy them plain boiled with a drizzle of olive oil, add them to soups, mash them, fry them, combine them with saltfish, use them in place of breadfruit in an oiled down. But not all provisions can be treated the same way.

Cassava also called yucca must be eaten soon after purchasing, if you’re not going to do so then you can peel them and freeze them uncooked, they stay very well that way and can be cooked any time thereafter.

Yams and sweet potatoes and eddoes keep quite well uncooked, for one week or more after purchasing. Dasheen must be cooked the same day you purchase, or again peel them and freeze them.

The choice is yours all each type carries its own taste so try them all, and enjoy.

Cassava saute

1 lbs cassava, peeled and cut into 3 inch pieces

2 onions, sliced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 pimento peppers, seeded and cut into strips

½ hot pepper, seeded and chopped

¼ cup each chopped fresh celery, and parsley

2 tbs fresh thyme

2 tbs vegetable oil

Place cassava into a pot, cover with water, add a pinch of salt and boil until tender, 20 to 25 minutes, drain and cool.

Cut cassava into one inch pieces, split into half, and remove centre fibre.

In a large non-stick frying pan heat oil and all onion, peppers and garlic, sauté until fragrant.

Add cassava and turn and toss until the cassava pieces become coated with the onion and garlic mixture, add fresh herbs and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Continue cooking over a medium heat scraping the bottom of the pan to prevent sticking.

Cook for 10 minutes or until cassava pieces are golden in colour.

Taste and adjust seasonings.

Serves 4 to 6

Yam cakes with fresh herbs

West Indian yams are dry, white and very starchy, quite different to the American yams which tend to be yellow and sweet.

2 lbs yams

1 egg, slightly beaten

½ cup toasted breadcrumbs

1 tbs unsalted butter

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup chopped fresh chives

1 tbs chopped fresh parsley

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tbs flour

Vegetable oil for frying

Boil yams in enough salted water until cooked and tender.

Peel and cut into small pieces, mash with a potato masher.

Add butter, chives, garlic, salt and pepper. Season to taste.

Form yam mixture into cakes about 2 inches in diameter.

Dredge cakes in flour then dip into beaten egg.

Coat with breadcrumbs.

Fry in hot oil until golden brown on both sides.

Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with chopped parsley.

* For a lighter side: Preheat oven to 450F.

Place yam cakes on a non-stick baking tray and bake until crusty for about 10 minutes on each side.

Sweet potato pie

2 eggs, separated

4 tbs butter

1 small onion, chopped

2 lbs sweet potato boiled and crushed

½ cup fresh orange juice

½ cup milk

1 tsp grated orange zest

¼ tsp grated nutmeg

Beat egg whites to soft peaks and set aside.

Preheat oven to 375F.

Grease a deep casserole dish, 4 inches in height.

Heat a small sauté pan, add butter and melt, add onions and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes.

Place sweet potato into a mixing bowl, add onion and combine, add egg yolks, orange juice, milk and zest, and nutmeg. Stir to combine.

Fold in egg whites, turn into a greased casserole dish.

Bake for 20 minutes until puffed and golden.

Serves 4 to 6

Herby dasheen salad

4 lbs dasheen, peeled boiled and cut into small dice

1 cup diced sweet red bell pepper

½ cup diced celery stalks

½ cup chopped fresh chives

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

¼ cup chopped fresh dill

Dressing:

3 tbs red wine vinegar

4 tbs olive oil

1 tsp minced garlic

1 cup mayonnaise

⅓ cup natural yoghurt

1 tbs Dijon mustard

1 tsp paprika

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

In a large bowl combine dasheen with sweet pepper, celery, chives, parsley and dill.

In a small bowl combine dressing ingredients then combine with dasheen, set aside.

Garnish with dill, refrigerate until ready for use.

Serves 10

rahamut@gmail.com