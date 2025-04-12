NTA targets UNC supporters as PNM voters too stubborn

NTA Political Leader Gary Griffith jogs as his name is called to address supporters at the party's political meeting, NTA Headquarters, Eastern Main Road, Mt Lambert on March 13. FILE PHOTO/ANGELO MARCELLE - Angelo Marcelle

POLITICAL Leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith has clarified the reason the focus of its attention in this election is on the UNC and not the PNM. He says it is because the "PNM-till-I-die voters" could not be convinced to switch allegiance.

Griffith said even though the current PNM government was the worst the country had ever seen, the NTA had trained its attention on wooing the 350,000 plus floating voters – the independent thinkers – to vote for the NTA.

“In 1986, the PNM was at its worst and still acquired over 180,000 votes.”

In 2010, he said, even though the government functioned at its lowest, some 300,000 voters still cast a vote for the PNM.

“After 10 years and obviously the worst government the country has ever seen, you think what we say now is going to change the minds of those 300,000 'PNM-till-I-die' voters?

>

Griffith said his party was targeting the independent voters who were outside the influence of the PNM, hoping to convince them that the NTA, and not the UNC was the more viable option for TT.

"The option here is really for that 350 000 who are going to vote for the UNC or the NTA. And we have to show to the country we are the viable option and also to show the country the UNC is not...

"We have to make sure there would never be a repeat of the Reshmis, the Life Sport, Colour Me Orange, Hoop of Life. (We have to) revive people like Dwayne Gibbs and bring Stephen Williams. We have to make sure you make the right choice."

Griffith and the NTA bandwagon moved into San Fernando on April 9, for its first major meeting held at its Lord Street office, in support of candidate Dr Kevin Saran.

Saran is contesting the San Fernando West seat which Griffith said was a strategic battleground and a key marginal seat for a general election, just like St Joseph which he is contesting.

Griffith said the NTA had selected 16 strategic seats to contest because, unlike some parties, it could not field 41 candidates since it did not possess the $100 million campaign fund which had come from major contractors.

Saran asked why when billion-dollar projects were happening in San Fernando West, unemployment among the constituents were still so high.

“Economic activity is happening, but you don't see people from the community working on these projects.”

Even if the contention is that they do not possess the required skills, there is also an unskilled category that can accommodate them, he suggested.

>

“Everybody seem to be eating a food in Sando West except the people,” he said. Stating that when he became the MP, he would push labour requirements to employ at least 25 per cent of the work force from the community on such mega projects.

Still on the San Fernando Waterfront project, he queried the recent award of a $300 million contract for the construction of 300 houses adjacent to the waterfront.

“I ask the question, why use prime commercial land that could generate an income, to build houses that would give us no revenue.

“Is it really for housing, or stacking up your electoral cards for votes?

“How picturesque is it to have a low-income housing scheme right next to a billion-dollar water front project. Is that the tourist attraction you are talking about?”

Commenting on the crime situation, the state of joblessness, homelessness, the economic decline, failed education policy, comedian and Point Fortin candidate Errol Fabien called for an urgent mental public-health intervention.

“We need to smile again. We need to love and laugh again. We need to be able to wear our jewellery again. We need to walk home at night again. We need to hear 'morning neighbour' again.

“Let me tell allyuh, many people may not know this, but I know how to make people laugh yuh know. But when yuh see the masses listening to me, a comedian, and laughing at the present parliamentarians, then yuh know we need action and we need it fast.”

Rolling out plans to create a youth advisory council in Point Fortin so voices are heard directly, Fabien said, “You might be thinking, 'Does my vote even matter?'

>

“Yes. It does. Your vote is that power-up, your vote is that critical hit, your vote is that game-changing move in the real world. Your vote is a brushstroke on the canvas of our future, your vote is the beat in the soundtrack of our community, your vote is a crucial input in the game of our lives. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise.”

Not a newcomer to contesting elections having done so three times before and lost, an optimistic Fabien is promising the NTA will foster spaces where creativity can thrive.

“We need more accessible venues for live music, dedicated areas for artists to showcase their work. How come farmers have a market so we can go to get the sustenance we need for our bodies, but artists do not have a space where we can get the sustenance we need for our minds, for our emotional well being?”

Fabien plans to create community hubs equipped for gaming tournaments and collaborative projects, establish and support initiatives that provide resources and platforms for young people to express themselves through art, music, and games.

“Your creativity is vital, and our community will be richer for it.”

Retired commander Norman Dindial, candidate for Chaguanas East urged the gathering of just over 100 supporters, to choose wisely in the April 20 election.

He said the choice must be between repeated failure and repeated excuses versus demonstrable results and experience.

“For the last decade, we collectively experienced the effects of a clueless, deceiving and out-of-touch government and an opposition of no value.

“We know this is no ordinary time for our citizens and tonight is about keeping it truthful and simple. No lies, no deception no false promises that we can’t deliver to try to fool you the public.

>

“We have seen these all too well on this election campaign from both the yellow and red political parties.They are both trying to deceive you. They are the same clowns only with a different mask. Don’t be fooled and deceived by exchange for proper transformation.”