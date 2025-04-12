Election observers expected on April 21

In this file photo, a man casts his vote at the voting booth in EBC's mock voting process in Tobago. - File photo

ELECTION observers will be in Trinidad and Tobago for the final week ahead of the general election on April 28.

A release by the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs said missions from Caricom and the Commonwealth were confirmed and they would conduct the exercise between April 21-30.

“They are also expected to share their observations and make recommendations for future electoral processes with relevant authorities, stakeholders and members of the public.”

The Carter Centre was also invited by Prime Minister Stuart Young, SC via letter to Dr David Carroll, the director of the Democracy Programme, dated March 21 but, so far, correspondence indicated it has been unable to deploy a mission to observe the election.

Copies of the letters sent to the three bodies were also disclosed in the release as well as the responses.

The UNC has raised the absence of election observers on their campaign platform.