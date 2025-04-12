CWI fines Harpy Eagles trio for Code of Conduct breaches

Guyana Harpy Eagles batsman Veerasammy Permaul plays a shot against TT Red Force on day three of their WI Championship match at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on April 11. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A Cricket West Indies (CWI) release, on April 12, said Guyana Harpy Eagles players Veerasammy Permaul, Kevlon Anderson, and Ronaldo Alimohamed have been found guilty of breaching the CWI's Code of Conduct during the seventh and final round of the West Indies Championship match against TT Red Force at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Left-arm spinner Permaul was fined 75 per cent of his match fee for a Level 2 breach during the first day of the match. Permaul breached Article 2.1–2.5; Paragraph 3.8 of the CWI Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which speaks to “changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 42.3. of the Laws of Cricket.”

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Christopher Taylor and Kashif Sandy after the end of the first day. Permaul admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Michael Ragoonath, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Batsman Kevlon Anderson was fined 90 per cent of his match fee for a similar offence on Day 3, during TT Red Force's second innings. Anderson accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

In each instance the ball was changed, with the batting team given the option to choose.

Meanwhile, Alimohamed was fined 65 per cent of his match fee for also a Level 2 breach of the Cricket West Indies Code of Conduct. The medium pacer breached Article 2.1–2.5; Paragraph 3.6 of the Code of Conduct – “Throw the ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near player or official in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner.”

Alimohamed initially denied the charge, which carried a fine of 60 per cent, but following a hearing with match referee Ragoonath at the end of the opening day, was found guilty and subsequently received a 65 per cent fine of his match fee.

All Level 2 breaches carry a minimum penalty of a fine of between 50–100 per cent of the applicable match fee and/or a ban of one match and/or two one-day matches.