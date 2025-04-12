Cunupia man held with gun, ammo

The gun and ammunition seized by police in the Cunupia exercise. -

POLICE from the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) arrested a man and seized a gun along with several rounds of ammunition during an anti-crime exercise in the Cunupia district on April 11.

According to a police statement on April 12, officers received a tip-off, officers of the CTDF Area North, led by Sgt Samuel, along with members of the Defence Force, intercepted a grey Mazda 3 near Flirt’s Bar on Jerningham Road.

They searched the car and found a revolver with six rounds of .38 calibre ammunition. The driver, a resident of Bridal Road, Cunupia, was arrested.

Police later searched the suspect’s home, where they reportedly found nine rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, 15 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, a pistol magazine and a holster.

PC Abraham is continuing investigations.

