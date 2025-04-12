AC PoS players strike over unpaid March salaries

AC Port of Spain players celebrate a goal against Miscellaneous Police FC at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground on January 17. PHOTO COURTESY TTPFL -

AC Port of Spain players downed their tools on April 11 over unpaid salaries, forcing the postponement of their Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier-one match against Central FC at the Arima Velodrome.

The teams were set to clash in the opening match of a double-header at 6pm, but AC Port of Spain failed to show up.

Speaking to Newsday on the condition of anonymity, a player on the team said they are yet to receive their payment for March.

Asked whether late salaries was customary at the club, he said, "It's been happening since last year."

He said they were promised pay by matchday, but it did not materialise.

He said players were even more demotivated when they heard that their opponents Central FC received their March salaries.

"It was a difficult decision, but we had to take a stand.

Newsday spoke to a league official on April 11, but he was hesitant to blame the postponement on a strike.

“I didn’t receive any notice of a strike but what I can say is the game is not being played today.”

The official arrived at the Velodrome just after kick-off time.

He said, “Not all the players were at the venue. To my knowledge it seems there was not enough players to field a team and the game was put off.”

The second match of the evening featured title favourites and unbeaten Defence Force up against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers.

Efforts to contact AC Port of Spain management were unsuccessful as all calls went unanswered up to publication.