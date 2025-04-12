5 Venezuelans, 4 nationals held with guns, ammo, drugs

- File photo

Five illegal Venezuelans and four Trinidad and Tobago nationals were arrested during a series of anti-gang operations across multiple divisions between April 9 and 10. These arrests followed the seizure of a firearm and quantities of ammunition.

According to reports, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force conducted an exercise between 10 am and 4 pm, during which they searched an abandoned structure at East Dry River, Port of Spain.

There, officers discovered one Beretta pistol loaded with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition, wrapped in a pair of camouflage pants. Also, a crate containing 50 rounds of assorted ammunition and one magazine was also found.

Meanwhile, around 6.30 pm on April 9, officers of the City Police Strike Team, assisted by the Canine Branch, carried out an exercise in the Duncan and Nelson Street Plannings.

In that operation, officers seized ammunition, cannabis and cocaine. Several stolen cell phones, believed to be linked to multiple reports of larceny in the Port of Spain district, were also recovered.

In the South Western Division, officers of the Point Fortin CID, South Western Division Task Force, Gang Intelligence Unit and the Canine Branch conducted an exercise between 4 am and 8 am on April 10.

During this operation, a house at Icacos Village, Cedros, was searched and five illegal Venezuelans, aged between 21 and 48, were detained.

Later that day, between 7 pm and 10 pm, the San Fernando CID, assisted by a specialised law enforcement unit, conducted another operation where four men, aged 20 to 32, were held in connection with reports of burglary and robbery with violence.

Investigations in all matters are ongoing.