Yorke: Unity Cup will challenge Soca Warriors in the right way

Soca Warriors’ head coach Dwight Yorke. - Newsday File Photo

SOCA Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke believes the timely return of this year’s Unity Cup serves as ideal preparation ahead of Trinidad and Tobago’s upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Concacaf Gold Cup campaign, in June.

TT join regional rivals Jamaica and African football giants Nigeria and Ghana for the Afro-Caribbean Invitational Tournament which kicks off at Brentford FC’s Gtech Community Stadium in West London, from May 27-31.

TT team open their campaign against the Reggae Boyz on day one in their first-ever clash on UK soil, while Nigeria tackle Ghana on May 28.

All four teams return three days later, which will feature the two losing teams in a third-place playoff, followed by a grand final between the two winners.

In a TT Football Association (TTFA) statement on April 10, Yorke said, “Playing against teams like Jamaica, Ghana and Nigeria — nations with strong footballing traditions — will challenge us in all the right ways. These matches will help us fine-tune our squad, build chemistry, and ensure we are in the best possible shape for the challenges ahead. It’s all about growth, improvement and maintaining momentum.”

TT resume their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying quest versus St Kitts and Nevis on June 6, followed by Costa Rica, four days later. Additionally, the Concacaf Gold Cup kicks off from June 14 to July 6.

Jamaica Football Federation president Michael Ricketts said they are excited to participate in the Unity Cup, which makes a welcome return after 21 years.

Ricketts said, “This is certainly an opportunity for our Reggae Boyz to expose themselves at the highest level. So we are very excited – I’m sure this will augur very well for the future of some of our young players. We are so very excited at the prospects and looking forward to making an impact when we play our opponents.”

Nigerian Football Federation president Ibrahim Musa Gusau shared similar sentiments on the Unity Cup.

“We signed on to the tournament as it offers a vital opportunity for our team to bond ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September. The Unity Cup has a special history — and the Super Eagles have always been part of that journey.”

Likewise, Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle is “looking forward” to competing and said the tournament provides them with a chance to try out a few new players in different roles ahead of their September and October international fixtures.

William Troost-Ekong, Super Eagles captain, believes the competition would help them strategise ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku described the tournament as bringing cultures together.

“I’m thrilled to see the Unity Cup bringing people together at Brentford Stadium in London. This tournament is a shining example of how sports can bridge cultural divides and foster a sense of community. I look forward to seeing the exciting matches unfold. I know matches between Ghana and Nigeria are always intense, no matter what’s at stake, and we’re all excited about the opportunity to entertain our fans across the globe.”

Jordan Pierre Ayew, captain of the Black Stars of Ghana and winger at English Premier League club Leicester City, expressed pride to represent his country on the global stage.

“We are pumped to be part of the Unity Cup at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford in London. Matches against Nigeria always bring an extra level of excitement, and we’re ready to give it our all and entertain our fans worldwide. We’re looking forward to an intense battle on the pitch and making our country proud,’’ he said.

With a capacity crowd of 17,250 expected for each match day, Brentford FC are proud to host the tournament.

Club ambassador and former Jamaica international Marcus Gayle said the tournament will not only bring together elite footballing talent from Africa and the Caribbean, but also celebrate the deep cultural and sporting connections between these nations.

“This is a great opportunity for the world to see the thriving talent of these players. We look forward to entertainment the Unity Cup brings and seeing the tournament make its mark once again,” Gayle said.

Andy Howes, co-director of AfroSport, confirmed that the Unity Cup “is more than just football.”

“It’s an event that truly goes beyond sport. With the calibre of players and the profile of the teams involved, the tournament is not only culturally significant but also reflects the growing commercial importance of African and Caribbean football, along with the increasing presence of Black football fans within the English game.”