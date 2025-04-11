Piarco runway reopened after fire

Piarco International Airport. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

OPERATIONS at Piarco International Airport have resumed following a fire at the airport earlier this morning (April 11).

At approximately 7.57 am, the airport authority issued a release confirming its temporary closure after a fire broke out at the Amerijet warehouse facility at its south terminal.

According to the release, in line with emergency response protocols, the Piarco Fire Station, supported by the Arima Fire Station, responded to the incident.

At the time of the first release, it said the fire was under control: however, as a safety precaution, all flights were temporarily suspended.

A second media release, issued around 9.38 am, said operations had resumed but said the authority would continue working to ensure the safety, security and efficiency of operations at the airport.

“Clearance to resume operations has been granted by the fire service and the TT Civil Aviation Authority,” the release read.

It advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight information, as there may still be some delays due to the earlier interruption.