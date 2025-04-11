New agriculture access road opened in Lopinot

RIBBON-CUTTING: MP for Arouca/Lopinot Marvin Gonzales, centre, is flanked by chairman of the Palo Seco Agricultural Enterprises Ltd, Junia Regrello; councillor for Lopinot Dwayne Mora; councillor for Five Rivers Desiree DeFreitas and residents of Arouca/Lopinot constituency at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new agricultural access road on April 10. -

A new agricultural access road has officially been opened for farmers and residents of Lopinot Village.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the entrance of Tony Ravine Road, Lopinot on April 10.

A media release from MP for Arouca/Lopinot Marvin Gonzales said the road provides a key point that will enhance the community's access and connectivity.

"The newly constructed road is poised to become a vital artery for transportation, facilitating not only the movement of agricultural goods but also improving access to essential services for residents.

"By streamlining logistics, this development is expected to significantly boost the economic and social dynamics of Lopinot Village, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for its residents," Gonzales said.

At the ceremony, he expressed pride in this accomplishment emphasising the importance of investing in infrastructure to support local economies and community ties.

Gonzales also noted the Lopinot Historical Complex is on track for completion in the coming weeks.

"With these projects in progress, the future looks promising for Lopinot Village as it embraces growth and development while maintaining its unique character."