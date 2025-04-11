Naparima College advance to T20 Intercol final

Naparima College’s Mathew Cooper bowls during the Secondary Schools Cricket League match against Hillview College at Lewis Street San Fernando - File photo by Lincoln Holder

NAPARIMA College booked a spot in the final of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League Intercol T20 competition with a 22-run win over St Mary's College at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva, on April 10.

Batting first, "Naps" posted a modest 117/6 in 20 overs.

Naparima got off to the worst possible start as they were reduced to 7/3 in the second over as St Mary's bowler Nathan Sancho grabbed two early wickets. The "Naps" middle order showed fight, led by Mathew Cooper and Omanan Deopersad. Cooper slammed 44 off 29 balls and Deopersad hit 34 off 43 before retiring hurt.

Opening bowlers Sancho and Khalfani Wiltshire were the best bowlers for St Mary's, snatching 2/26 and 2/14 respectively.

St Mary's got off to a rough start in response, as they were 13/2 in the fourth over then 34/4 in the 11th over.

>

Mikaeel Ali and Wiltshire then battled at the crease, scoring 29 (43 balls) and 20 (18 deliveries) respectively. However, it was not enough as St Mary's closed on 95/8 in 20 overs.

Aidan Bissoondath was almost unplayable finishing with 3/10 in four overs.

Naparima will play the winner of the second semifinal between Presentation College San Fernando and Presentation College Chaguanas. Up to press time on April 10, Presentation San Fernando were 108/7 after 19 overs batting first. The second match was also played at NCC.

Summarised scores:

NAPARIMA 117/6 (20 overs) (Mathew Cooper 44, Omanan Deopersad 34 retired hurt; Khalfani Wiltshire 2/14, Nathan Sancho 2/26) vs ST MARY'S 95/8 (20 overs) (Mikaeel Ali 29, K Wiltshire 20; Aidan Bissoondath 3/10). Naparima won by 22 runs.