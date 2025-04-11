Crying wolf politically

THE EDITOR: Undoubtedly, this is the silly season with exaggerated political or even frivolous promises being made by the political parties, especially the two main parties.

The ruling party advertises what it has done over the past nine years or so. These accomplishments are laudable and do benefit the people. Unfortunately, it has omitted its expenditures, which pale in comparison to the benefits. Far more could have been done if the curious expenditures were not made.

The main opposition party is promising the stars, namely what it will do in office, but totally forgetting that many of its promises will never materialise because, though good for people to hear, they are seemingly thoughtless. None of its major promises while it was in power materialised.

How are those who read between the lines, especially at voting time, to determine the value of these seemingly vacuous promises? Seventeen parties are vying for power, but even though there is apathy regarding which party to vote for, many will “hold their noses” and vote for their party.

In trying to influence voters, two smaller parties are claiming dirty tricks. One has expressly stated that there is “political plagiarism” and the other is claiming scare tactics and will appeal to the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour, which is an allegedly “toothless bulldog,” as it has not to date made any inroads into the shenanigans of either of the main parties.

While voters may be dissatisfied with either of these main parties, the diehards will continue to vote for them in the knowledge that the smaller parties are just “riding the backs” of the dissatisfied and simply want to get into government. Most unfortunately, these smaller parties will simply split the votes and allow the ruling party to pass through effortlessly, because it cannot really be beaten unless all opposing forces unite.

Both the Organisation for National Reconstruction and the Congress of the People believed they could hold the reins of power but, despite the large crowds at their meetings, neither won a single seat.

Despite the alleged patriotism of voters, the leader of that fledgling party has made a serious blunder by, firstly, fielding so many candidates, as many as 37, and secondly, by believing that voters will vote for her based on her father’s legacy.

It would have been more advisable to field just three or so candidates and have more resources for these, rather than further split the very limited resources to support 37 candidates. Referring to criminals as cockroaches begs the question of how will said criminals retaliate if that party is to assume the government.

Regardless of the candidates chosen for the various constituencies, voters will vote for the leader as this person determines how the country’s resources will be allocated. It is therefore vital that these main parties put forth viable plans to move the country forward.

The manifestos should not be “pie-in-sky” but realistically articulate proper plans for addressing the economic woes of TT, dealing with crime, addressing the ills of the health service, determining how foreign exchange will be improved, revisiting the price of basic food items, creating more employment opportunities, especially for university graduates, and improving all lives.

Advertising what has been done and what to expect are of no value to the wary voter who has to evaluate if the alleged benefits outweigh the alleged squandermania of taxpayers’ funds, or that the proposed benefits to the Trinidadian/Tobagonian are realistic. Short of this the fence-sitter will not vote, seeing no real value in doing so – and the status quo will remain.

Stating what has been done over close to ten years is a good start, but these benefits must be better articulated to show how citizens have really benefited and the alleged wanton expenditure must be better explained. Advising what will be done to benefit TT and its citizens is simply wishful thinking when closer scrutiny is done.

Will the new government improve the lives of the people, or will it continue to waste resources and put TT in further debt, thereby making lives either better or worse?

Is crying wolf regarding the current state of TT wise?

HARJOON HEERALAL

Carapichaima