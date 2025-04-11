Central, East storm into TTCB U-19 interzone final

-

THE Central and East zones will do battle for the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Under-19 interzone 50-over title at the National Cricket Centre (NCC), Balmain, Couva on April 11 after getting contrasting wins in the semifinals on April 9.

Central hammered Tobago by 171 runs in their semi, while East got a 25-run win over South East in the other semifinal. South East clinched the under-17 interzone title on April 4, while their under-15 team copped the interzone title back in February.

South East were stopped on their pursuit for a treble in a keenly contested clash with East at the NCC.

Batting first, East made 215 for eight in 48 overs, with Abdul-Raheem Toppin top-scoring with a well-played 93 from 118 balls. East slipped to 31 for two inside six overs after openers Christian Lall (20) and Samir Sarrop (one) were dismissed.

However, Toppin rebuilt the innings with a 97-run stand for the third wicket with Joseph Mendoza who made a patient 26 off 59. Toppin then added 50 with Rajeev Ramgoolie (14) before he was dismissed by Zane Maraj (one for 17) in the 40th over. East were on 178 for four at that stage and a cameo of 20 from Alejandro Kassiram helped them to their score of 215.

>

Aadian Racha was the pick of the South East bowlers with three for 30, while Scyon Charles, who starred in last week’s under-17 final with figures of five for 27, chipped in with two for 33.

South East got an electric start from openers Brendan Boodoo (57 off 39) and Steven Gomez (22 off 20) as they raced to fifty in the first seven overs.

However, with the score on 53, South East lost three wickets in one over as Renaldo Fournillier (five for 30) got the wickets of Gomez, Alon Roy and Maraj (both duck). In the 11th over, Boodoo’s exciting innings ended as Fournillier grabbed his fourth scalp to leave South East on 87 for four. South East then got a timely 75-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Jaylan Ransome (43 off 57) and skipper Christian Rampersad (30), before Jordan Mohammed (four for 37) dislodged Ransome in the 27th over. South East were on 162 for five at that point.

Fournillier returned to get his fifth wicket, while Mohammed ripped through the lower order as South East lost their last five wickets for just 28 runs to hand East the stunning win.

In the other semifinal, which was played at Inshan Ali Park, Preysal, Central totally dominated Tobago as they made 246 before bundling out their opponents for just 75.

Fareez Ali led the way for Central with 103 off just 73 balls, while opener Luke Ali added 40 off 34 and Aaron Basant made a run-a-ball 38. Kiran Mohammed had magnificent figures of six for 33 for Tobago.

Tobago had no answer for Central’s bowlers, as leg-spinner Aneal Rooplal (four for 14) and Alexander Chase (three for 29) ripped the batting apart to bowl out the Tobago team in the 21st over.

The final will be played from 9.30 am at the NCC on April 11.

Summarised

>

Scores:

CENTRAL: 246 from 35.1 overs (Fareez Ali 103, Luke Ali 40, Aaron Basant 38; Kiran Mohammed 6/33, Keil Ross 2/44) vs TOBAGO: 75 from 20.1 overs (Theo Bruce 20; Aneal Rooplal 4/14, Alexander Chase 3/29). Central won by 171 runs.

EAST: 215/8 from 48 overs Abdul-Raheem Toppin 93, Joseph Mendoza 26, Alejandro Kassiram 20; Acadian Racha 3/30, Scyon Charles 2/33) vs SOUTH EAST: 190 from 38.1 overs (Brendan Boodoo 57, Jaylan Ransome 43, Christian Rampersad 30; Renaldo Fournillier 5/30, Jordan Mohammed 4/37). East won by 25 urns.