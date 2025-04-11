Can’t get mailing address correct

THE EDITOR: From time to time I have written about accuracy in spelling names, especially people’s names.

Today it is time to address the saga of getting mailing addresses correct.

Some years ago, prior to 2020, I received notification from TTPost that I had been assigned a code to affix to my mailing address.

Accordingly, I endeavoured to pass on that information to business places, as well as friends. That met with limited success since, no matter what I write there are some who either do not note what I send or simply put whatever they feel on the document or envelope, as the case may be.

Out of the blue, in September 2020, I received another notification from TTPost, this time in the form of a card, with an amended area code. So I tried, yet again, to notify friends and business places of the change.

It is now 2025 and to date I have met with limited success, and this after having sent the accurate information.

At present there are all manner of variations to my mailing address. No matter how I try, it is virtually impossible for the various companies, etc to get it right.

So, I have here statements of all sorts with variations on the theme.

One or two entities have got it correct, but they are few. So that when asked to show a document to furnish proof of address, it is an insurmountable challenge.

I know where I live and my correct mailing address, but documents which are intended to supply proof of my address are incorrect.

So, how do I overcome that problem?

CYNTHIA M BIRCH

via e-mail