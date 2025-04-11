Anti-trafficking teams receive trauma, self-care training

La Casita in collaboration with several other agencies held a trauma and self-care workshop at ECLAC headquarters, Chancery Lane, Port of Spain on April 9. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

LA CASITA Hispanic Cultural Centre, in partnership with the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU), UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Association for the Promotion of Mental Health (Amare Coopera), is conducting a training workshop for 25 officials involved in various programmes assisting victims of trafficking.

The training, called Hearth, is taking place from April 9 to 15 at the subregional headquarters of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), in Chancery Lane, Port of Spain.

Andreina Brinceño Ventura-Brown, director of La Casita, said this initiative seeks to strengthen trauma-informed care and self-care techniques for caregivers and survivors.

"It is a unique initiative, carefully designed to respond to the growing need for emotional regulation and trauma-sensitive care on the front lines of the response to human trafficking," she said.

The programme brings together a diverse cohort of key stakeholders – including officials from the CTU, the Children's Authority, the Special Victims Unit, La Casita, the Santa Judit Home for Girls, the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights, Free the Slavery and UNHCR – to strengthen their collective capacity to provide compassionate and practical support to survivors.

She emphasised the importance of partnerships and strategic training to address the complexities of human trafficking:

"At a time when everything seems uncertain, except crime, we must strengthen the partnerships, allowing us to be efficient, ethical and empathetic.

"Building capacity is not just about acquiring knowledge – it is about minimising risks, creating safe spaces and ensuring the dignity of both survivors and those who accompany them."

Allan Meiguel, director of the CTU, highlighted the heart of the initiative.

"This is not a theoretical workshop. It is real, relevant and necessary.

"You were selected because you have demonstrated commitment and compassion.

"Our collaboration with La Casita seeks to create a space for collective healing, not only for victims of trafficking but also for those of us who accompany them every day," Meiguel said.

The training is facilitated by Spanish psychologist Adelaida Navaridas Rodríguez, an expert in trauma and somatic experiencing techniques with more than 20 years of international clinical and humanitarian experience.

Her sessions focus on the intersection of neuroscience, polyvagal theory and practical emotional self-regulation techniques for survivors and the teams that support them.

"The name of the training, Hearth, symbolises the return to a warm and nurturing centre, a space of trust, protection and resilience.

"Just as one tends a fire, participants are invited to care for themselves so they can better care for others," Ventura-Brown said.

La Casita and its allies reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable, trauma-informed responses that honour the voices and journeys of survivors and equip those on the front lines with the tools to lead with empathy and strength.