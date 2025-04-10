Elderly siblings perish in Bonne Aventure fire

AN early morning fire at Cotton Hill, Bonne Aventure has claimed the lives of two elderly, disabled siblings.

Stroke patient Ramnath Bheem, 64 and wheelchair-bound Sookeah Bheem, 79, perished in the fire.

Neighbours told Newsday the fire broke out around 4 am.

Living across the road, Gayle Pope said she heard glass breaking and even a car slamming on its breaks from her bedroom but assumed it was a fight happening along the roadway.

"When I come outside now and I watch, I seeing fire coming from the back. Like it had a backroom in the back of that house. Fire just pelting coming through from the back of the house and I run outside...and I start to bawl. I alert the neighbours well something happening."

Martha Yeewah, 57, is a live-in caretaker for the disabled siblings but said she was not at home when the fire occurred.

"My grandson called me and tell me his friend call him and tell him I die in the house here too. That the house was on fire. So when he called me and said: 'The house on fire, where you?' I said: 'What?' I just drop everything I was doing and I reach up the road."

Even hours after the fire service had doused the fires and the Bheems' bodies were taken to the funeral home, Yeewah said she felt sick thinking about the fate that befell her charges and what could have happened to her.

"They are two very nice people. Very, very nice people. Anything them ask me to do, I would do and anywhere they want to go, I carry them.

"Right now it's not a nice feeling."

Fire prevention officers were on the scene up to mid-morning trying to determine the cause of the blaze.