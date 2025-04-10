A 'becoming investible' guide

Kevin Valley -

In today’s Caribbean business landscape, one of the greatest challenges entrepreneurs face is not just getting customers, but getting investment.

It’s one thing to have a business idea, it’s another to build something that investors will actually back.

I sat down with Kevin Valley, chartered business valuator and principal consultant at Kevin Valley Consulting, to break down what it really means to become investible in today’s economy – especially if you're operating out of small markets like TT.

Whether you're a startup or an established business, these insights will help you measure, create and capture value.

1. Being investible starts with structure

>

The first truth Valley dropped was simple – investors don’t fund passion. They fund structure and scalability.

"An investible business isn’t just about a great idea, it’s about demonstrating long-term value and reducing risk," he explained.

Too often, Caribbean entrepreneurs try to get funding based on ideas or a solid customer base. But without key components like financial projections, business systems and a clear growth model, the business just isn’t attractive to investors.

If you're the only person running your business and making all decisions, Valley warns that you’re also the biggest liability.

"We have too much pride. People say, 'I am the business.' But that hurts your valuation. If something happens to you, the business dies."

The goal is to build a business that works without you. That’s what investors are looking for.

2. Financial forecasts are non-negotiable

Want to tank your valuation? Easy, don’t prepare financial forecasts.

"If you don’t show me a forecast, I have no choice but to assume you’ll grow at two or three per cent a year, in line with the economy. That instantly lowers your valuation," Valley said.

>

Financial projections help investors understand how your business plans to grow, what milestones you’re targeting and how you plan to use their money.

Without it, you’re asking them to bet blind.

And it’s not just about having numbers – it’s about backing them up with logic.

"You need to show me how you're going to move from x to y and why. Do you have contracts lined up? Are there strategic partnerships? Show your math."

3. Start with the right customer

Kevin also touched on a mistake many early-stage entrepreneurs make – targeting customers who can't pay.

"We made that mistake when we started Become Investable. We focused on small businesses who needed the help, but they couldn’t pay for it," he said.

It's important to determine not just who you can serve, but who is willing and able to pay for your services.

>

Knowing your ideal customer allows you to build a business that is both impactful and financially sustainable.

4. Think global, even if you're local

For many Caribbean businesses, growth potential is capped by market size.

That’s why Valley encourages entrepreneurs to structure their businesses for global investment, even if their operations remain local.

"You always want to think beyond your local investor. What does the global investor want? Risk management, compliance and structure."

Valley recommends registering your holding company in an investor-friendly jurisdiction, such as Delaware (US) or the UK, while maintaining local operations.

"Delaware has a long-standing reputation for good compliance and investor protections. It’s where most international investors are comfortable."

This structure makes your business more attractive to external funding and future-proof if you ever scale regionally.

5. Discipline + systems = freedom

>

Valley's journey from corporate life to consulting and becoming a digital nomad underscores a larger point – freedom comes from discipline and systems.

"People think digital nomads just work two hours a day and spend the rest of their time on the beach. That’s Instagram.

"The reality is you need a system. You need structure. You need discipline."

As someone who has lived and worked in Africa, Europe and US, Valley has built a business that operates entirely remotely. But that didn’t happen by chance – it was intentional from day one.

"The pandemic forced me to sit in one chair for two years. I built the foundation for a scalable, digital business in that time."

Valley's experience reminds us that true entrepreneurial freedom isn’t about escape – it’s about designing your business to run with or without you, wherever you are.

Investability Is built, not given

The path to becoming investible is not a mystery – but it does require intention.

Structure your operations, prepare your numbers, know your customers and think beyond your borders.

>

"Take pride in your work. Autograph your business with excellence. Because eventually, that becomes your brand and your legacy," Valley said.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean entrepreneurs on building their digital presence and monetising their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or check out the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcast/Spotify/YouTube.