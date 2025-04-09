Trinidad and Tobago to begin Netball World Youth Cup campaign against Fiji

In this June 19 file photo, TT Under-21 national team members attend their media day at the St Paul Street Gym, Port of Spain. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

TRINIDAD and Tobago's under-21 netballers will begin their 2025 Netball World Youth Cup campaign in Gibraltar from September 19-28 with their Pool D matchup against Fiji on September 20.

Malawi, South Africa and TT's Caribbean rivals Barbados round off the teams in pool D.

TT will play their first match against Fiji at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, with their second game against Malawi on September 21 being played at the Europa Sports Complex.

TT's third match will be a clash with South Africa at the Tercentenary Sports Hall on September 22, with their final pool D match coming against Barbados on September 23 at the Europa Sports Complex. TT will be on a bye for the final day of matches in the preliminary round.

With the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals, TT will hope to be among the teams in the last eight when the knockouts commence on September 25 at the Europa Sports Complex. The semis will be played on September 26, while the final will be contested at the Europa Sports Complex on September 28.

TT booked their spot in the World Cup after finishing behind Barbados and Jamaica at the qualifying tournament in Guadeloupe last July.

New Zealand won the last Netball World Youth Cup in Botswana in 2017, with Australia and England finishing second and third respectively.

Groupings for 2025 Netball Youth World Cup:

Pool A: Cook Islands, Gibraltar, Malaysia, New Zealand, Zambia.

Pool B: Australia, Northern Ireland, Samoa, Scotland, Singapore.

Pool C: England, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, Tonga, Wales.

Pool D: Barbados, Fiji, Malawi, South Africa, TT.