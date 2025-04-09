Oya Harper, Anton Robinson clinch CariFin Games' one-lap savannah race

On the go: Scores of participants find their stride during the one-lap savannah CariFin Games event at the Queen's Park Savannah on April 2. - Photo courtesy CariFin Games

The 33rd edition of the CariFin Games got under way with the highly anticipated one-lap savannah run on April 2, with First Citizens' Anton Robinson and Ministry of Finance's Oya Harper winning the respective men's and women's crowns.

Close to 1,000 competitors from the financial sector faced the starter in the running and walking events at the Queen's Park Savannah. Despite a stern test from challengers Johnathan Pierre (Central Bank) and his First Citizens compatriot Joel Bharat, Robinson held his nerve to cop the men's title with a time of 15 minutes, 30 seconds (15:30). Pierre placed second in 15:41, with Bharat finishing third in 15:51.

Scotiabank's Shay Gonzales, last year's overall men's CariFin champ, placed fourth in 16:06, with Corey Joseph placing fifth in 16:08.

In the women's race, Harper also had a fight on her hands but she did enough to take top spot in 21:47. Harper was closely followed by Sagicor's Adona Francois (21:51), with Scotiabank's Alissa Ali (21:53) taking third place.

The walking race also had its fair share of excitement, as Sagicor's Cherise Pierre (31:51) won the women's category ahead of Ministry of Finance's Jewel Blackwell who clocked 32 minutes. Scotiabank's Twila Reis (32:54) was third in the women's category.

In the men's walking category, Central Bank's Brian Jeremie (28:20) defended his title as he edged First Citizens' Neil Juman (29:35) into second spot. Sagicor's Garvin Ali was third in 31:50.

The CariFin Green Mile is scheduled for April 9 at the Queen's Park Savannah, while an All Fours tournament will be the next item on the CariFin agenda on April 12.