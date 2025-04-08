Missing Fyzabad boy, 16, woman found safe

- File photo

The teenager from Fyzabad and the 62-year-old woman from New Grant, who were reported missing in separate cases over the weekend, have been found.

On April 8, police confirmed that Josiah Thomas, 16, and Christiana Ramdeen were safe and had been reunited with their families. The police did not give further information.

On April 7, police said Josiah was last seen on April 6, while Ramdeen was last seen on April 5.

The NGO, Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallance Rambharat, on April 8, via social media, confirmed that Josiah had returned home safely.

A Facebook post said Rambharat had spoken with the boy.

“He was polite and understanding and kept his promise to return home. We want to thank Sgt Haynes of the Fyzabad police station who kept in touch,” the post said.

Rambharat also confirmed to Newsday that Ramdeen was reunited with her relatives.