Kale Dalla Costa, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith into Trinity Cup QFs

TT's Kale Dalla Costa during the Trinity Cup Juniors at the National Racquet Center on April 8, 2025 in Tacarigua. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Kale Dalla Costa was the only Trinidad and Tobago player to advance to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Trinity Cup Under-18 boys singles quarter-finals which continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on April 8.

Dalla Costa defeated American Gianluca Galasso 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round and set up a meeting with Chinese player Zicong Wang in the quarters.

Compatriot Jayden Mitchell was not as lucky as he fell to 1-6, 4-6 defeat to St Lucian Alhil Cyril in the first round. TT’s Jovan Garibana, Zachery Byng, Connor Carrington, Javed Dowlat and Nirav Dougdeen also bowed out in the opening round.

Garibana lost 2-6, 0-6 American Shaun Fernando, Byng went down 1-6, 7-6(5) to Bajan Lucas Davis, Carrington was beaten 1-6, 1-6 by Bajan Aidan Clarke, Dowlat lost to American Diego Pesciotta without scoring point while Dougdeen fell 3-6, 1-6 to US Virgin Islands’ Yared Alfred.

Other quarter-finalists were top seed Mexican Oliver Gasperin, Colombian Paulo Gonzalez, Canadian Marc-Edouard Lallier, Guatemalan Jose Argenal, Fernando, Americans Gadin Arun, Aidan Lam Meng Bart and Presciotta, Clarke, Brazilian Bernardo Tedesco, Cyprus’ Achilleas Makris, Alfred.

>

In the girls’ equivalent, TT’s Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith advanced to the quarters via walkover and will face Canadian Alyssa Beltei for a spot in the semis.

Campbell-Smith’s compatriots Shiloh Walker lost to Colombian Estefania Vivas 1-6, 4-6 while Madison Khan dropped off 1-6, 3-6 to France’s Elly-rose Hudebine.