Equestrian Justynne Serrette-Fletcher tops Jumping World Challenge

Zahra-Lys rides The Warrior during theTT Equestrian Association's Mini Jumping Challenge at the Sandy Hills Nature Park Stables on April 6, 2025 in Freeport. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Rider Justynne Serrette-Fletcher and Cape Canaveral won the advanced Federation Equestrian International (FEI) Jumping World Challenge table A round one and two divisions at the Trinidad and Tobago Equestrian Association (TTEA) Jumping League 1 and FEI Jumping World Challenge, which rode off at San Antonio Stables and Sandy Hill Stables, over the past two weekends.

In the novice optimum time class, Jaimie Serrette-Fletcher and L’ouvre won the juniors division while Amy Costelloe and Holy Man were in winner’s row in the senior category.

The intermediate optimum time class, saw Hailey Ali, atop Dark Treasure, besting the field.

In the beginner one juniors, accumulator class, Alyssa Hannibal and Apache emerged champions while Ceinwen Jones and Night Nurse came in second. Shane Moffat and Wild Fire were senior winners.

The beginner two junior clear round class saw Lillie-Belle Balkissoon and Kryptonite emerge champions while Mia Vieira and Wild Fire copped the seniors.

Balkissoon and Kryptonite also won the accumulator class junior while Elle Aleong and Integrity took runners-up.

And in the senior, Mia Vieira and Wild Fire captured the title, Charlotte Mack and Titan were second and Mack atop Madame Bean was third. Rounding off the top five were Zahra-Lys King and The Warrior, and Sophia Samaroo and Sweet Caroline.

A statement from TTEA said this event marked a significant gathering of equestrian enthusiasts, welcoming new riders and horses to the show ring, as well as those advancing to higher levels from the 2024 season.

A total of 16 horse-and-rider combinations competed across five height categories, ranging from 45 centimetres to an impressive 110 cm.

The beginner two class emerged as the most competitive, featuring jumps reaching a maximum height of 60cm.