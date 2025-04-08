$4.4m transitional home opened in Penal

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox, centre, cutting the ribbons at the official handover and launch ceremony of the Penal Transitional Centre, Penal on April 8. Photo by Innis Francis

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has opened a $4.4 million transitional home in Penal which it said could benefit up to five families, all at once, and help them through any unforeseen hardships that may befall them.

At the official handover ceremony Social Development Minister Donna Cox said the facility would especially benefit disaster victims.

"This immediate support is crucial in preventing further trauma and ensuring the well-being of those affected. This facility embodies our goal to promote resilience for all, empower families, reduce poverty and create a high-performance, client-centred organisation that can respond to the most urgent needs of our citizens."

Cox said that at the facility, displaced families will also receive psychosocial support, training and assistance in finding long-term solutions to their challenges.

She said over 153,000 people have been affected by natural disasters such as floods, wildfires, landslides, earthquakes and other calamities. The five-room, townhouse-style apartments have modern amenities such as televisions, dining tables, and even individual laundry rooms.

It can facilitate families for up to three months. The facility is housed in a refurbished complex once used to provide temporary living spaces for Petrotrin staff. It was provided to the ministry by Heritage Petroleum Ltd in 2022.

Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government's Disaster Management Co-ordinator Jerry David described the facility as a "boss move." While community centres, churches and schools are typically activated as emergency shelters during times of disaster, he said this was a purpose-built facility.

He recommended more facilities be built in other parts of the country, prioritising areas prone to serious flooding like Woodland and St Helena.

Cox told Newsday the ministry is opening to building more of these facilities once they are given the buildings.

"Once there is a disaster in a community, a member of parliament will call and ask for help. So we get requests all the time. Our issue is to get places. Once we could get the accommodation, we intend to do it. I think it's needed."

She said there were doubts when the building was initially given to the ministry to refurbish, because of its condition. But it was structurally sound and many of the systems were redone.

Heritage chairman Michael Quamina said this was just one of its non-operational assets handed over to benefit the public. He said it was made possible by a 2022 refinancing which led to their release from liens which were pledged to the Petrotrin debt.

Similarly, he said the Augustus Long Hospital was handed over to the South West Regional Health Authority to create a cancer centre, the former Trinmar Operations Administration Building was handed over to the Ministry of Public Administration in 2024 for the project launch of the Point Fortin Heritage Administrative Complex, its Beach Camp facility was also vested with the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service for an agricultural programme.