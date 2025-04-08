2 face San Fernando master on robbery charge

TWO men have appeared before a High Court master charged in connection with a robbery at gunpoint at a convenience store in Penal last month.

Rondell Pierre, 29, and Kyle Williams, 35, both labourers of Cipero Road in Borde Narve Village, appeared before master Indira Chinebas in the San Fernando High Court on April 2, charged with robbery with aggravation.

The master granted bail in the sum of $85,000 each and transferred the case to the Siparia Magistrates Court for the accused men to appear on April 30.

The police contend that the charge stemmed from a robbery at a convenience store at Clarke Road in Penal on the afternoon of March 5.

The victim, a female cashier, was working when two men, one with a gun, walked into the business and announced a hold-up.

The men allegedly stole $1,500 from the cash register, which represented the day’s sales, before fleeing in a brown Nissan Note.

A report was made to South Western Division (SWD) police and PC Khaleel, under the supervision of Snr Supt Thompson, Supt Sookdeo, ASP Forbes, Insp Prescott and Cpl Gaffar, investigated.

After gathering evidence and consulting with the legal officer of the SWD, Cpl Salazar, instructions were given to charge Pierre and Williams.