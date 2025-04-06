Yorkshire's Akeem Mohammed smashes 76 against Central Sports

CENTRAL Sports trail Yorkshire’s first innings score by 29 runs with six wickets in hand at stumps after day one of a rain-affected National League Premiership I round six at Cunjal Recreation Ground.

Batting first, the south-based Yorkshire posted 160 runs all out, with Akeem Mohammed topping all scorers with 76. Mikel Govia showed good form with the ball for Central Sports as he picked up 4/45 while Ameer Ali (2/20), Marlon Richards (2/26) and Derone Davis (2/35) all snared two wickets apiece.

In response, Central Sports struggled to get going and closed off day one play on 131/6, with Kjorn Ottley (36) their best scorer so far. Jeremiah Cruickshank scored 21 and Govia remains unbeaten at the crease on 20.

Bowling for Yorkshire were Kallis Ali (3/34) and Chris Pattia (2/36).

In other matches, Prisons Sports were dismissed for 176 runs while Clarke Road concluded the day’s proceedings on 72/4. Siddel Diaz was Prisons’ top scorer with 86.

Due to rain delays, Powergen got to 89/5 versus Victoria at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Summarised Scores

YORKSHIRE 160 — Akeel Mohammed 76; Mikkel Govia 4/45, Ameer Ali 2/20, Marlon Richards 2/26, Derone Davis 2/35 vs CENTRAL SPORTS 131/6 — Kjorn Ottley 36, Jeremiah Cruickshank 21, Mikkel Govia 20 not out; Kallis Ali 3/34, Chris Pattia 2/36

PRISONS SPORTS 176 — Siddel Diaz 86 vs Clarke Road United 72/4

POWERGEN 89/5 — Damion Joachim 2/18 vs VICTORIA

MERYBOYS 92/5 — Gerard Chin 30, Rondell Ramlogan 21; Kashtri Singh 2/10 vs MARCHIN PATRIOTS

PREYSAL vs QPCC—No Play