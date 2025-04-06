Woman raped five times in nine days by man she met on Facebook

- File photo

Police have arrested a man who allegedly raped a woman five times over nine days after meeting her on social media.

The 19-year-old victim told police she went to the 52-year-old suspect’s home on March 11 after talking with him on Facebook.

She said over the nine-day period he forced her to performed sexual acts without her consent including, but not limited to, anal penetration.

On March 28, the victim went to the Arouca Police Station and told officers what had happened to her.

They took her to the Princes Town Hospital where she was medically examined and doctors reported injuries to her genitalia.

>

Police raided the man’s house on March 30 and arrested him while crime-scene investigators collected evidence.

He was positively identified and interviewed before being charged with serious indecency, two counts of rape and three counts of buggery.

The man is set to appear in court on April 7.