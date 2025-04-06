Inspired by mother's 2023 fatal accident: Jamel Hunte wants to represent Trincity/Maloney

Jamel Hunte -

INSPIRED by his late mother and the pressing issues facing Trincity/Maloney, 28-year-old Jamel Hunte has entered the race to represent the constituency, using "people-first politics" under the Patriotic Front (PF).

Hunte grew up in Maloney Gardens and now resides in Arouca, which has been under the representation of incumbent MP Camille Robinson-Regis since 2015.

Newsday spoke to the PF's candidate by WhatsApp on April 4, hours after he successfully filed his nomination papers.

He described himself as an approachable, real and caring person, who is goal-orientated.

"I’m passionate about people and grounded in the belief that leadership should be about service, not ego.

"My mission is to touch the hearts, impact the minds and ignite the spirits of those in the constituency."

Hunte said he decided to put himself forward as a candidate because of the numerous issues in the constituency that he believes he is capable of addressing.

"The four hot-burning issues the constituency is facing include crime and community safety, lack of jobs, lack of youth empowerment and the unavailability of consistent public utilities."

He said he has plans to address all four issues.

"I want to increase community policing, improve street lighting, and launch mentorship programmes for at-risk youth in the community. We also need to advocate for more grants and support for small businesses, plus expand skills training and vocational programmes.

"For youth empowerment, I want to implement real programmes in sports, music, and other areas that give our youth direction and opportunity. Our water supply, roads, internet, electricity, and other basic services must also work. I will hold these agencies accountable and push for sustainable, community-driven infrastructure solutions."

Hunte has certifications in business management, natural health and wellness, and legal compliance consultancy.

"Most of my education, however, has come through lived experience, building businesses from the ground up and navigating the complex realities our communities face."

Hunte, the CEO of Hunte’s Group and owner of Rejuvenate Wellness Spa, located in Arouca, said he has already helped many people through his companies.

"I’ve already created over 50 jobs; imagine what I can do with the right resources. For more than a decade, I’ve been building businesses that serve people, not just customers.

"I’ve created employment, offered mentorship, and supported other entrepreneurs. I’ve worked with faith-based and youth mentorship programmes and guided young men toward better choices and futures. This isn’t new for me; it’s just the next step in a journey of service."

When asked why he chose to enter politics, particularly with the Patriotic Front, he said his goals aligned with those of the party.

"The truth is, I didn’t enter politics to 'be a politician.' I entered because I’ve already been doing the work by creating jobs, mentoring the youth and solving real problems in the community.

"The PF represents the kind of grassroots, people-first politics I believe in. It is about progress over partisanship and action over empty promises."

Fulfilling promise to late mother

Involvement in politics is no easy feat, but Hunte said he draws inspiration from everyday people who rise above difficult circumstances.

"My biggest inspirations are the everyday people: the single mother working two jobs, the youth who stays out of trouble even when surrounded by it, and the elderly woman who still speaks with hope."

He also draws inspiration from his late mother, who was killed in the constituency by a reckless driver in 2023.

In August 2023, 60-year-old Marlene Pierre-Hunte was on her way to work around 6.30 am when her white Nissan March was hit by a Toyota Axio at the intersection of the Eastern Main Road and Priority Bus Route (PBR) in Arouca.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but Pierre-Hunte died around 8.10 am.

It was believed that the Axio was on the PBR at the time of the accident. Police said the driver did not have a PBR pass in the car.

Police also said the owner of the Axio was unaware the vehicle was taken and being driven by the man.

Police detected the smell of alcohol on the driver's breath. No breathalyser was issued to the driver due to his condition, however, blood tests were expected to be taken at the hospital.

The Newsday understands the 43-year-old driver was never charged by local authorities for Pierre-Hunte's death.

However, the man was arrested in Amsterdam, Netherlands. It was reported that he was held for drug trafficking in 2024.

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. This is why we need to stand up for real change," Hunte said.

Despite her tragic passing, Hunte said his mother's strength, sacrifice and resilience still guide him every day.

"Her passing wasn’t just personal; it was a painful reflection of the violence and vulnerability our communities face. That moment strengthened my resolve. I did not want any more families to feel that kind of loss. Her memory fuels my commitment to making our communities safer and more united – to fulfil a promise I made to her."

Hunte also shared his thoughts on his MP for the last ten years, Robinson-Regis.

"I respect her for her years of service, but I believe the people of Trincity/Maloney are ready for a new kind of leadership, a leadership that is visible, active, and accountable every day, not just around elections.

"We need a representative who walks with the people, listens, and delivers."

Hunte also believes he is not running against any other political opponents this election.

"I’m running for the people of Trincity/Maloney. I believe voters want authenticity, not career politicians.

"Based on the support I’m seeing, people are ready for real change, and they believe I’m the one to bring it."

In the last two elections, Robinson-Regis has been a cut above the rest, gathering 14,843 votes in the 2015 election and 12,184 in the 2020 election.

Both opponents in 2015 and 2020 gathered a combined total of 5,736 votes.

Despite this, Hunte believes his chances of winning are strong.