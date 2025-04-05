Two new malaria cases reported in south Trinidad

TWO more cases of malaria have been reported in south Trinidad.

According to a Ministry of Health release on April 5, the new cases occurred in the same geographic location as the previous five cases, bringing the total number of malaria cases in 2025 to seven.

“The MoH takes this opportunity to remind the public that malaria is not endemic to Trinidad and Tobago at this time. Additionally, during the period 2015 to 2024 there have been 153 confirmed cases, which is an average of 15 cases per year. The majority of these cases are imported and/or introduced.”

Malaria is a vector-borne infectious disease caused by parasites. The vector is predominantly the Anopheles species of mosquito which primarily bites at night.

“It is noteworthy that unlike dengue, chikungunya and Zika, malaria is not spread by a virus. It is also important to note that the Aedes species of mosquito is not the primary vector for malaria.”

Early symptoms include fever, chills, headaches and fatigue, which may start within ten-15 days of being bitten by an infected female Anopheles mosquito.

It is suggested that high-risk groups such as people living in and around forested areas, farmers, hunters, hikers and environmentalists wear long-sleeved, loose-fitting and light-coloured clothes; use mosquito nets when sleeping; and use insect repellents, coils and vaporisers when possible.

People experiencing any of these symptoms should visit their nearest health facility, the ministry advised.