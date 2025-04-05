Trinidad and Tobago U16 netballers leave for Jean Pierre tournament

The Trinidad and Tobago Girls U16 netball team with coaches, Mandela Park, St Clair, on April 3 - Photos by Jeff K Mayers

THE Trinidad and Tobago netballers are ready to put their training to use as they jet off to the 21st Caribbean Jean Pierre tournament in Barbados on April 5.

The local netballers have been putting in hours of training at the Lystra Lewis Netball Court in Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair. The regional tournament will be held from April 6-12.

Adannaya Martin, who plays in the centre court for TT, said, "I think preparations have been going well so far. I think we're ready for the tournament as compared to last year. I think this year we're very prepared."

Vice-captain Mikayla Grant thanked everyone who supported the team, including the government.

The team is being coached by Suzie Hyles-Lewis and Simone Morgan and the manager is Jody Sprott.

The netballers have not only been doing physical work. A post by netballtrinbago on Instagram said, "The team participated in a holistic training session, focusing on essential aspects of competitive sports, including hygiene, media etiquette, and nutrition." (with reporting by Faith Ayoung)

TT squad:

Shoots: Makayla Grant, Shian Lewis, Tenicia Goodridge, Natalia Chapman

Centre court: Kelsea Gardner, Rayelle Boca, Adannaya Martin, Sophia Hernandez

Defence: Nefertiti Barrington, Aneisha Hyles, Kalvinelle Roberts, Jerusha Des Vignes

Reserves: Zweditu Alexander, Joeshel Jacob, Amara Bhagan

Coaches: Suzie Hyles-Lewis, Simone Morgan

Physio: David Mack

Trainer: Runako Gittens

Manager: Jody Sprott

Public relations: Akil Pegus