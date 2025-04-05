Richards Jr: Government spent over $200m on Pt Fortin roads

PNM’s Point Fortin candidate Kennedy Richards Jr arrives at the Patrick Gordon Building on April 4 to file his nomination papers for the April 28 general election. - Photo by Narissa Fraser

PNM candidate for Point Fortin and outgoing MP Kennedy Richards Jr says the government has spent over $200 million on roadwork in the constituency.

He was speaking to the media ahead of filing his nomination papers at the Patrick Gordon Building, Point Fortin, on April 4.

The condition of the roads in the constituency has been an issue for years.

Asked about this, as the complaints continue, Richards Jr said it is a work in progress.

>

“Some may not want to believe (it) but the government has spent over $200 million on roadwork in Point Fortin.”

He said the type of soil there makes several areas prone to landslips, which is a major factor.

“So we have fixed over six or seven landslips. That alone cost the government over $100 million.”

He said since the “covid19 period,” many roads have deteriorated, noting that some fall under the Ministry of Works, while others fall under the Local Government Ministry.

“And we are getting them to take action to bring these things to us. As the thing go along, we will continue to work on that.”