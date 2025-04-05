Only PNM fielding 41 candidates for 2025 polls

REAL UNITY: In a show of one love, a PNM supporter embraces a UNC supporter amidst a sea of red and yellow supporters of the PNM's Terrence Deyalsingh and the UNC's Devesh Maharaj outside the St Joseph community centre on April 4 while the two filed nomination papers for the Aranguez/St Joseph seat in the April 28 general election. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE PNM is the only political party fielding 41 candidates in the April 28 general election.

This was disclosed in a release issued by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) on April 4, which stated 17 political parties and three independent candidates will contest the election.

The PNM is the only one of the 17 parties which has a candidate in each of the 41 constituencies in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Patriotic Front, led by Mickela Panday, has the second highest number of candidates, 37.

The Opposition UNC is fielding 34 candidates. The UNC is contesting the election in a coalition which includes trade unions, Congress of the People (COP) and the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP).

Since the coalition is not a registered political party, the non-UNC members of the coalition that are fielding candidates are counted separately and not together with bonafide UNC candidates.

The PEP and COP have three and two candidates respectively facing the polls.

The UNC coalition are scheduled to present their 39 candidates at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya on April 5.

The three independent candidates facing the polls are Ernesto Singh (Chaguanas East), Vivian Johnson (Port of Spain North/St Ann's West) and Leroy Richard Kelton George (Tobago West).