Missing soldier's body found in Maracas Beach

File photo

The body of a missing special forces soldier was found on Maracas Beach on April 3, two days after he was believed to have drowned.

On April 1, Lance Cpl Keith Pearson, 40, went to Maracas Beach near Uncle Sam’s Bar to take a bath around 8.30 am but encountered some difficulties and disappeared beneath the waves shortly after.

His disappearance prompted a multi-agency search with divers from the Coast Guard, members of the TT Defence Force, lifeguards and officers from the Police Air Support Unit.

Fishermen also helped the authorities search for the father of two at sea.

On Thursday morning at around 8 am, a beach attendant saw Pearson’s bloated body floating in the water near where he was believed to have drowned.

There were wounds to his eyes but his body was otherwise undisturbed and clad in the same black pants he was last seen wearing.

The attendant called out to police officers on patrol in the area who helped him pull the body out of the surf before securing the scene.

His body was then identified by a fellow soldier before the district medical officer examined it and ordered its removal for an autopsy to be done.

Police have spoken with witnesses from the day he disappeared and those present when his body was found and are treating the incident as a suspected drowning.