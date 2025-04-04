Patriotic Front, NTA deny PNM funding parties to split opposition votes

Patriotic Front political leader Mickela Panday, centre, with the party's Tobago West candidate Aretha Clarke, left, and Tobago East candidate Wade Caruth, at the party's Scarborough office on March 26. - File photo by Kinnesha George

TWO of the third-party forces contesting the 2025 general election have dismissed opposition claims that smaller parties are being funded by the PNM with the sole purpose of splitting votes in the April 28 general election.

Asserting the accusations are baseless, political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith and Mickela Panday who leads the Patriotic Front, on April 3 challenged the opposition to produce the evidence or stay silent.

Dr Roodal Moonilal, the UNC candidate for Oropouche East, speaking on a platform in Chaguanas East on April 2, in support of candidate Vandana Mohit, accused the PNM, “of putting money in one or two of those parties to split votes.

“There is no room for a third, fourth or fifth party. We have proper parties and as they say pop up parties and some of them are being sponsored by the PNM.”

Assured of a UNC victory, he ventured, “even PNM money can’t split the votes.”

Without wanting to undervalue himself or other candidates in the election race, Moonilal asserted that the real purpose behind voting is for a Prime Minister to lead the country.

“When you vote you really choose a Prime Minister, and the PM will choose his or her team to manage the affairs of a cabinet. The country has to look at the two candidates on show,” he said pointing out that the choice is between, Prime Minister Stuart Young and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.”

Neither NTA nor Patriotic is fielding a full slate of candidates but they have strategically placed candidates in marginal seats and opposition strongholds.

Panday said Moonilal’s claim is not new as he has been making that accusation for the past ten years.

“That is nothing more than a weak attempt to discredit alternative voices. It says a lot when you must resort to baseless conspiracy theories to justify your party’s declining support.”

She challenged Moonilal, “If you have evidence of PNM financing anyone, including in your own party, you should bring it forward. The Patriotic Front cannot be blamed for any party’s failure to inspire confidence or for any party haemorrhaging support.

“The people of TT deserve a real discussion about the future of the country, not more political distractions from a party that refuses to take accountability for its own failures.”

She called for a debate on all matters of national importance.

Griffith on the other hand said, “he may very well have information that could be true. Usually when people make accusations like that, the names of the parties should be called and evidence that funds came from the PNM should be brought forward. If not, then it can only be considered hearsay.

“I cannot speak on behalf of other third parties, but it could very well be smaller parties are also being funded by the UNC. We have been hearing comments the UNC is charging people $3 million for a safe seat.”

Griffith noted that election time attracts propaganda and advise caution when making such allegations. He said such information could prove to be quite beneficial if it should come forward.

“I would love to be funded by anybody because major financiers pump tens of millions into the two main parties with the hope that they would win and they would get back all their returns on their investments in terms of contracts.”