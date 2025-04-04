Man, 62, denied bail on series of offences in Princes Town

- File photo

Bail has been denied for a 62-year-old man charged with a series of offences, two of which stemmed from stabbing incidents.

On April 3, Allan Floyd Ramdass, who does not have a fixed address, appeared before High Court master Rhea Libert in the South A Criminal Court.

The accused was remanded into custody due to the tendency to commit similar offences within a short span of time. He was charged by officers from the Princes Town municipal and regular police stations.

Ramdass was detained on March 27 by acting Cpl Hosein of the Princes Town municipal police station.

On April 1, the officer charged him with assault, possession of a weapon to commit a crime, using obscene language, disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.

>

He was also allegedly involved in a stabbing incident earlier that day. The officer handed over the suspect to investigating officer PC Saunders of the Princes Town police station.

On April 1, Saunders also charged Ramdass with malicious wounding. On April 2, another officer, PC Ali of the Princes Town CID, revealed that the suspect was wanted in connection with yet another stabbing incident. That incident occurred on February 14 in the district.

PC Ali later charged Ramdass with wounding with intent.

Hosein’s case was transferred to the Princes Town Magistrates' Court (First Court) to be heard summarily on May 8.