Teaching abroad: Practical guide for Caribbean professional

Andrea Bernard -

At just 19, Andrea Bernard joined the TT Police Service (TTPS), serving for seven years. But behind the uniform was a quiet dream – to see the world.

Today, she’s a multi-language learning specialist based in Cambodia, having also worked in Spain.

Through her platform, Boldly Beyond Borders, Bernard now helps Caribbean people explore life and work opportunities abroad.

Her journey is more than inspiring – it’s a guide for anyone looking to start over through teaching overseas.

"I wanted to travel… that was the main thing," Bernard said.

She didn’t just want a new job – she wanted freedom.

After leaving the police service, she knew she didn’t want to return to a routine or settle for less.

"I had my own business that paid well, but I still wanted something more," she said. "I didn’t just want to earn – I wanted to experience."

Bernard earned the TEFL certification online and began applying for teaching roles, first aiming for France but landing her first opportunity in Spain.

From there, her global journey began.

Certification: Your ticket to teaching abroad

For those considering teaching overseas, the first step is almost always getting certified.

Bernard completed her TEFL course online while still in Trinidad and encourages others to do the same.

"It’s nothing to stress about," she said. "It’s basic grammar and classroom management, and it makes you realise how hard English actually is. But it’s very doable."

There are many reputable organisations offering globally recognised TEFL and TESOL certifications.

Some of the top ones include:

· International TEFL Academy

· The TEFL Org

· Bridge Education Group

In Trinidad, the UWI Centre for Language Learning (CLL) also plays a role.

Bernard was introduced to the idea of teaching abroad by a fellow police officer who took a language course at CLL and then participated in a student exchange program in France.

"Being in the country makes a big difference."

While many people hope to land a job before relocating, Bernard emphasised that being physically present in the country gives you a serious advantage.

"Once you’re in the country, the job search becomes easier," she said. "You meet people, you hear about vacancies and you can go directly to schools."

She advises anyone serious about teaching abroad to save at least three months’ worth of living expenses before making the move.

This gives you time to settle, job hunt and navigate your new environment without the pressure of running out of money.

In Cambodia, Bernard says a comfortable life can be maintained on a relatively modest budget.

"My rent is US$350 a month. That’s for a modern condo with a pool, gym and security," she said. "My light bill is US$12. My water bill? Between US$1.50 and $3."

The perks of teaching abroad offer more than just a paycheck.

Many international schools provide relocation support like airfare reimbursement, housing, visa sponsorship, tuition discounts for children and health insurance.

"I work with colleagues from over 50 countries," Bernard said. "Some have been here eight-ten years because of how well they’re treated."

She added that schools often welcome teaching couples, making it easier for families to build stable lives abroad.

Where to find teaching jobs abroad

Bernard recommends applying online first while still in your home country, and then continuing the search in person once you’ve relocated.

Here are some of the top job platforms:

· Ajarn: Best for teaching jobs in Thailand

· Teach Away: Global listings, including the Middle East and Asia

· Go Overseas: Broad directory of teaching and volunteer programs

· TIE Online: Focus on international K–12 schools

· Schrole: Reputable schools across continents

Many of these sites require references, resumes tailored for teaching and sometimes video interviews.

"It’s not just about teaching ABCs," Bernard said.

One of the most common misconceptions is that teaching abroad means simply going over the alphabet or grammar rules.

Bernard clarified the education sector abroad is wide and dynamic.

"There’s so much more you can do," she said. "I didn’t even know my current job existed. But confidence and willingness to learn can take you further than a degree."

Bernard has worked with children on the autism spectrum, trained professionals working with the EU and now helps children from diverse backgrounds adapt to learning in English. The opportunities go beyond traditional classrooms and can include business English, public speaking and even corporate training.

Final thoughts

Bernard’s journey is a testament to what’s possible when preparation meets bold decision-making.

From the police barracks of Trinidad to classrooms in Madrid and now Phnom Penh, she has crafted a life that reflects not only ambition but also deep intentionality.

Her advice to those considering a similar leap?

"Get your foot in the door. It doesn’t have to be perfect. Just start."

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean entrepreneurs on building their digital presence and monetising their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or check out the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcast/Spotify/YouTube.