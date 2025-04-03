State seeks to settle with firefighter over ladder injury

THE state has signaled its willingness to settle a lawsuit filed by a firefighter who suffered an injury while testing a wooden ladder during training at the Fire Service (TTFS) headquarters in January 2024.

In a letter dated April 3, an attorney from the Solicitor General’s department invited the firefighter’s legal team — Richard Jaggasar and Lynda Gopeesingh — to submit a compensation proposal with supporting legal references.

The firefighter, who was stationed at the fire service’s headquarters in Port of Spain, was injured while testing a ladder when the extending section slipped and struck her forearm. Despite being placed on sick leave, she was forced to resume duty a month later, aggravating her injury. A subsequent medical evaluation diagnosed her with neuropraxia of the right radial nerve, leading to extended sick leave.

Jaggasar claimed the fire service was negligent for failing to ensure workplace safety, particularly since procurement records indicated the ladder was built to US specifications rather than the British standards typically used by TTFS. Although modifications were recommended to make the ladder compliant, no action was taken following the firefighter’s injury.

The lawsuit sought compensation for medical expenses and damages, along with a declaration that the State violated the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

The procurement of 20 wooden ladders for $999,000 has been controversial. Former chief fire officer Arnold Bristo defended the purchase, stating that wooden ladders were standard due to their non-conductive properties. In April 2024, former national security minister Fitzgerald Hinds told Parliament that there was no evidence suggesting the ladders were unsafe or breached regulations.

The case was assigned to Justice Joan Charles.