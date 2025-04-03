Spotlight on UNC leader

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

WHILE KAMLA Persad-Bissessar’s hold on the UNC was settled when her slate prevailed in party elections in June, a series of developments have returned the spotlight on her leadership.

The rise of Stuart Young as her chief antagonist; her management of a candidate screening process in which she has taken things right down to the wire of April 4’s nomination day; the UNC’s non-selection of dissenting voices and popular incumbents, alongside a series of resignations – all have transformed the campaign.

A general election that would have otherwise been primarily about the record of an incumbent government is also, ironically, now also a referendum on Ms Persad-Bissessar herself.

The switch to Mr Young has brought into sharp relief questions relating to her age – he is 50; she is 72 – as well as her governance style, her disposition towards high office and power, and whether she is out of touch.

How the UNC leader has presided over the screening and announcement of prospective candidates for parliamentary seats strongly suggests an attempt to address all these issues and, in the process, flex her muscles. She understands the value of surprise.

>

Yet, at times, party process and procedure have appeared overly subject to Ms Persad-Bissessar’s tactical will.

The candidate announced for Couva South, Barry Padarath, had not been screened for that seat. Pursuant to a “coalition of interests,” the UNC’s labour candidates also had a special route to selection. Its Diego Martin candidates, too.

Leaders are leaders. But there is the risk that Ms Persad-Bissessar’s imprint will be perceived as being far too heavy. Should a party constitution and a screening committee be regarded as mere pretexts for political will?

The UNC is not contesting all 41 seats, yet it is among the last to declare its slate. Some might see this as disorganised; others inspired. It is certainly risky.

Meanwhile, the non-selection of Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial, a promising figure, and Rudy Indarsingh, of the old guard, would appear to exclude from the next parliament individuals who could conceivably lead MPs in Ms Persad-Bissessar’s stead.

The non-selection of Rushton Paray adds another dimension and intensifies questions about her attitude to dissidence. Similarly, her stoic dismissal of those who have resigned in protest, a dismissal which might be far too cavalier in a close election.

Emerging clearly is the fact that Ms Persad-Bissessar has as much at stake as Mr Young. Should he lose the poll, his path to PNM leadership becomes considerably rockier.

But should she fail to win a third successive general election, it would be difficult to see a way forward for the UNC leader. Of course, if she wins, her second stint in Whitehall might follow her campaign’s parameters.