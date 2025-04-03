Shipco Trinidad boasts five years of resilience, success

Kimberly Sahadeo (Shipco Transport Trinidad logistics co-ordinator), left, Cristal Retess (office manager), Julian Sammy (Caribbean sales director), Sherrice Persad (CSR administrative assistant), Kiron Parsan ( import team lead), Ravesh Loorkoor (operations co-ordinator), Tabbatar Boodram–Madhoo (export and sales co-ordinator) and Satesh Bootansingh (accounts officer) pose during Shipco Transport Trinidad's five year anniversary celebrations at Luna Restaurant, West Mall, Westmoorings, on March 21. Photo courtesy Shipco Transport Trinidad. -

SHIPCO Transport Trinidad, a key player in the local logistics industry, marked its fifth anniversary with a celebratory event at Luna Restaurant in West Mall on March 21. The event was attended by several ambassadors, high commissioners, business executives and other key stakeholders in the industry in an endorsement of the company’s growth, resilience and contributions to the country’s logistics sector.

Shipco Transport Ltd is a subsidiary of Denmark-based Scan-Group, one of the leading names in global logistics and freight forwarding.

The company entered the TT market in 2019, seeking to expand its regional footprint.

Initially establishing itself as a neutral non-vessel operating common carrier (NVOCC), Shipco Transport quickly made its mark by offering innovative solutions in less-than-container load (LCL), full container load (FCL) and air freight services.

A crucial aspect of Shipco's business model is catering exclusively to freight forwarders and customs brokers, positioning itself as a partner in the broader logistics and transportation network rather than a direct competitor to established shipping companies.

>

The LCL service, for instance, is particularly beneficial to smaller businesses and individuals who need to ship smaller volumes of cargo without requiring an entire container.

The service offers flexibility for businesses shipping less than full containers of goods, allowing them to take advantage of efficient and cost-effective transportation.

Since its inception, Shipco has expanded its operations significantly, building strong relationships with key stakeholders across the region.

These include logistics companies, government agencies, and local businesses, all of which have helped the company grow its presence in the competitive shipping market.

Over the past five years, Shipco has strengthened its position as an important link in the country’s supply chain, navigating challenges and responding to market needs with speed and efficiency.

Among the guests at the anniversary event were representatives from Colombia, Chile, Cuba, South Korea, Panama, Peru and the Dominican Republic, as well as senior trade officials from Canada.

Local business leaders, including American Chamber of Commerce of TT president Stuart Franco and TT Manufacturers Association president Roger Roach also joined the celebration. The presence of senior officials like the Comptroller of Customs and Excise Riad Juman and executives from the Shipping Association of TT served as a strong endorsement of Shipco’s success.

Shipco’s office manager Cristal Retess and director of sales for the Caribbean region, Julian Sammy, delivered a joint address during the event, reflecting on the company’s journey.

From its modest beginnings, Shipco has grown into a recognised name within the logistics sector, something the executives attribute to teamwork, innovation, and a focus on customer satisfaction.

>

Sammy, who served as Shipco’s sole employee during the company’s initial two months, recalled the early days of building the team, with Retess joining shortly after.

The pair and the rest of the team that followed faced significant challenges but were said to have worked relentlessly to establish Shipco as a strong brand in the local market.

Just months after launching, Shipco faced the unprecedented challenge of the covid19 pandemic, which severely disrupted global supply chains and logistics networks.

However, they said through adaptability and a commitment to maintaining high levels of service, Shipco overcame the crisis and emerged stronger.

Sammy credited the team’s resilience and the company’s ability to pivot quickly during this period, turning a potential setback into an opportunity for growth.

"Our journey was not easy, but through resilience, teamwork, and sheer determination, we made it through – and we came out stronger than ever," he said.

Shipco now employs eight staff members and continues to expand its footprint across the Caribbean region.

Shipco has embraced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, committing to sustainability and community engagement.

Retess highlighted the company’s Pre-loved Re-loved campaign, which saw partnerships with the Shipping Association to donate clothing, shoes, books and toys to charitable organisations. The company has also facilitated food and laptop donations for needy students and has eliminated single-use plastics from its office operations.

>

Sammy expressed confidence in Shipco’s future, saying the company would continue to focus on delivering value, innovation and superior service.

"While Shipco was always a recognised name in the industry, there was once a lack of awareness about its full-service offerings," he said.

"Today, I’m proud and delighted to say that within the industry, Shipco has become a household name."

The evening concluded with a toast to the company’s achievements and future prospects.

Retess took the opportunity to thank customers for their continued support, saying their trust and business had been key drivers of Shipco’s success.