"MPs, state ifyou have Green Card"

THE EDITOR: US Green Card holders are being advised to hold off on travel to the US or risk being detained and searched. According to Newsweek, "Some card holders have alleged to have been targeted by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE)."

According to reports, the increased security at US airports and border crossings has resulted in a number of Green Card holders being detained and their personal data on phones and laptops analysed.

This should be particularly troubling for any MPs planning to travel soon, particularly those seeking re-election, who may be card holders, because they risk embarrassment.

I recall one MP, now seeking re-election, who was photographed leaving on the last flight (for US citizens and Green Card holders only) to the US before the borders were closed in March 2020 due to covid19.

I have a problem with people who are card holders seeking to become MPs. While it is not illegal for any MP to have a US Green Card, I believe it is unethical, as it implies an intent to live and reside outside of TT in the future.

They should be obliged to make this declaration public and let the electorate decide.

S PERSAD

San Fernando