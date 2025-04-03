'Liberation day' tariffs and our Caribbean economies

THE EDITOR: I was strolling through Stanford campus (US), enjoying some time off, when I casually opened Twitter, only to be bombarded by this baffling tariff news. The long-rumoured US “liberation day” tariffs were actually being implemented, marking one of the most dramatic shifts in American trade policy in over a century.

The new US reciprocal tariffs are broad-based and substantial. Starting April 5, the US imposed a baseline tariff rate of ten per cent on imports from all countries, with even higher punitive rates targeting specific countries beginning April 9.

Notably, these additional tariffs include a 34 per cent hike on imports from China, 26 per cent on India, a staggering 46 per cent on Vietnam, and 20 per cent on imports from the European Union.

If fully implemented, these tariffs would elevate the average US import tariff rate to over 20 per cent, according to RBC economists; the highest rate in more than a century.

Upon closer scrutiny, the methodology behind these "reciprocal" tariffs raises significant questions. Despite claims that the tariff rates reflect a combined measure of actual tariffs and non-tariff barriers faced by US exports, the US government appears to have employed a far simpler (and economically unsound) methodology.

It seems to have merely calculated the trade deficit with each country, divided by that country's exports to the US, and then halved that arbitrary figure to establish its tariff rate. In simpler terms, the administration effectively said, "We'll just divide the trade deficit by imports, claim that as the tariff rate, then generously cut this completely fabricated number in half."

Such a calculation is undoubtedly flawed, economically nonsensical, and has/will draw sharp criticism from trade economists globally.

The economic implications for Caribbean economies, notably TT, could be profound. On one hand, with the universal ten per cent tariff, TT’s exports (primarily in energy and petrochemicals) will face increased costs, diminishing competitiveness somewhat.

Conversely, TT might benefit marginally from trade diversion, as US importers search for alternative suppliers to avoid the steep tariffs imposed on traditional partners like China or Vietnam.

However, potential gains from increased exports to the US are limited by TT's existing production capacity constraints. Moreover, inflationary pressures are likely to rise significantly across the Caribbean.

Most Caribbean nations import heavily from the US, and higher import tariffs could lead to price increases on essential goods, including food, consumer products, and machinery, directly impacting local consumers.

Politically and diplomatically, these tariffs may strain US-Caribbean relations, historically underpinned by preferential trade arrangements like the Caribbean Basin Initiative.

The bluntness of the US measures, applied universally and without consideration of smaller economies, might compel Caribbean countries to seek deeper economic ties with alternative partners, including China.

Ultimately, while TT and its Caribbean neighbours navigate this new economic landscape, much will depend on their diplomatic agility, ability to adapt supply chains rapidly, and readiness to withstand potentially severe economic shocks stemming from this unprecedented US trade policy shift.

OSAZÉ MORALDO-BOWEN

via e-mail