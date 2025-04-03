Caricom free movement a win for regional commerce

Flags representing Caricom nations were hoisted at the flag raising ceremony, as part of the Forty-Fifth Caricom Heads of Governent, hosted by TT in 2023. -

TT’s Caribbean Community (Caricom) youth ambassador Luke James-Trim wants greater urgency in transforming the regional body’s Single Market and Economy (CSME) from policy to practice.

He says it has the potential to empower young entrepreneurs and professionals.

Addressing stakeholders at the closing session of the national consultation on the CSME implementation arrangements and procedures on March 21, James-Trim said the time had come to fully utilise the mechanisms designed to unlock the Caribbean’s economic potential.

"For too long, we in the Caribbean have spoken about potential without fully seizing the mechanisms designed to unlock it," he said.

"The CSME is more than a policy framework – it is a gateway to economic empowerment, mobility and innovation for young people.

"It is the key that allows a young Tobagonian entrepreneur to scale their business beyond our shores, a recent graduate to find work in another Caricom state without unnecessary barriers."

James-Trim illustrated how the CSME could help small businesses transition from local enterprises to regional franchises and highlighted Tobago’s unique economic and geographical landscape as an opportunity for leadership in integration.

"That future is within reach, but only if we collectively take ownership of the CSME’s implementation," he said, urging government officials, business leaders and youth to ensure that discussions translate into tangible action.

He pointed to sectors such as agriculture, creative industries and technology as key areas where young people could benefit significantly from regional integration, noting the removal of trade barriers would allow for greater collaboration and resource-sharing across Caricom states.

At the opening of the consultation, Caricom assistant secretary-general for the single market and trade Wayne McCook reaffirmed TT’s pivotal role in advancing regional integration.

"TT is a foundational bulwark of regional integration and has been central to all phases of our regional integration effort as the seat of the West Indies federation, a founding member of Carifta (Caribbean Free Trade Association), and the home of the Treaty of Chaguaramas that established our Caribbean Community"

McCook praised the country’s trade and investment contributions, calling them vital to deepening production integration and facilitating regional innovation.

He also commended the government’s commitment to implementing CSME-related legislation, citing the Caricom Skilled Nationals Act and the ratification of the Protocol on Enhanced Co-operation as key milestones.

"Beyond the trade and economic sphere, TT has been intentional in building a strong and resilient framework for the implementation of its commitments under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas."

McCook further addressed the necessity of digital transformation within the CSME framework, advocating for expanding e-commerce, digital payments and cross-border financial services to enhance trade efficiency.

He noted that greater use of technology could reduce bureaucratic delays and make it easier for businesses to operate seamlessly across Caricom.

McCook said the global economic landscape made regional cooperation even more critical.

"We meet at a time of heightened uncertainty and significant changes in the global and regional environment. While much is unclear, this much is certain – regional cooperation has never been more important," he said.

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Amery Browne also signalled the importance of the CSME as a framework for economic co-operation, resilience and sustainable growth.

"The CSME is a testament to the principle that our greatest strength lies in collaboration and that by working together, we can achieve far more than we ever could alone," Browne said at the opening of the consultation on March 18.

He described the CSME as more than an economic construct, saying it embodied a shared vision of strength, unity and prosperity for small island developing states (SIDS).

Browne said the full and free movement of Caricom nationals by June 1 was a crucial step in achieving this vision, ensuring access to key social benefits such as education, healthcare and the right to work without a permit.

"This decision marks a transformative milestone in our regional integration agenda, our collective determination to uphold the vision of Caricom’s founding fathers and deliver meaningful, tangible benefits to the citizens of our community," he said.

Browne highlighted the steps TT has taken to align its legislative framework with CSME commitments, including a review of 60 pieces of domestic legislation and prioritising amendments to key laws such as the Immigration Act, the Immigration (Caribbean Community Skilled Nationals) Act, and the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.

"TT is steadfast in its commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas and remains dedicated to the full implementation of the CSME," he said.

He encouraged government agencies, the private sector and international organisations to collaborate and refine strategies and close existing gaps in implementation.

Browne explained the role of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in driving economic growth.

He said improved access to financing and streamlined regulatory processes were necessary to help them scale across Caricom markets.

He also acknowledged the need for harmonising regional education qualifications to ensure that professionals can move freely without facing issues of credential recognition.

The implementation of a Caricom Qualifications Framework, he said, would be a step towards standardising academic and professional accreditation.

The consultation concluded with a call for action, with stakeholders agreeing that the CSME’s full implementation was not just necessary, but urgent.

Private sector representatives called for enhanced mechanisms to protect intellectual property rights and address trade disputes, ensuring that businesses operating within the CSME framework can do so with confidence.

Meanwhile, youth leaders advocated for greater investment in workforce development programmes to prepare Caribbean professionals for emerging industries.