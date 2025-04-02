Soroptimist joins push for HPV vaccine

In an effort to address the health challenges posed by the human papillomavirus (HPV), the Soroptimist International National Association of TT (SITT) launched its cervical cancer prevention campaign under the theme, Let’s Be HPV Heroes. End Cervical Cancer. Get Vaccinated.

Cervical cancer remains the third most common cancer among women in TT and the Caribbean, despite being one of the most preventable. The HPV vaccine can prevent more than 90 per cent of HPV-related cancers when administered at the recommended ages, a media release said.

SITT said it aims to contribute to the World Health Organization's (WHO) international goal of eliminating cervical cancer by increasing vaccination rates. Countries with high HPV vaccination rates, such as Australia and the UK, have seen reductions in infections and cancer rates. TT, where vaccination rates currently stand at approximately only 12 per cent, needs significant progress, the release said.

Soroptimist's ongoing campaign seeks to increase awareness about the HPV vaccine and to promote vaccination among girls and boys aged nine to 26 years. As part of the campaign, a children’s graphic comic book titled HPV Heroes: Defenders of the Future was designed and printed by the Soroptimists.

It targets young people, addressing common questions regarding the vaccine’s safety, effectiveness, and benefits while debunking persistent myths. It was launched at Nalis, and distributed to their branches, doctors' offices and school libraries and is available as a flipbook on the club's' Facebook pages.

Moving forward, Soroptimist is speaking to school PTAs, helping parents to understand the benefits of having their children receive the free vaccine.

Soroptimist is inviting everyone to join the movement.