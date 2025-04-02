Jones's fight serves us all

Jason Jones - File Photo

THE EDITOR: I publicly thank Jason Jones and all others like him.

These true mainstays of human rights have the fortitude and intelligence to protect and to help our country to evolve.

We see senior officials throwing the state back into the dark ages. Jones is a light through the mire.

This fight serves everyone and not just one obviously targeted group.

We speak about departing from colonialism and it's ugly repercussions.

We pick up our pitchforks and flambeaux and rush to change the coat of arms and to replace the Columbus statue, but these are just superficial distractions compared to the old rotting items in our Constitution that are left untouched and uninterred.

These are the articles that affect men and women in this country.

This is why voting in this country makes no sense until these violations to human rights are checked and changed. All we see is just a bunch of inadequate and useless demagogues seeking their own financial interests while cowardly leaving untouched an archaic constitution that infringes on basic human rights.

It's an insult to our franchise.

RAVI RAMKISSOON

Tunapuna