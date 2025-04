Do proper job on that road

THE EDITOR: What is so difficult in doing a proper repair job to the short but vital Mucurapo Road? The authorities have patched and paved in an attempt to rectify it more than once, but the repaired areas are already starting to sink and, awkwardly, just before the general election. Not a good thing. Did I mention that it is a vital bus route?

Do the right thing!

W DOPSON

Woodbrook