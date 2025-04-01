Young: I am a servant leader

From left, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein. Imam Raffick Mohammed and Prime Minister Stuart Young at the ASJA Macoon Street Jamaat, Cipero Road, San Fernando, on March 31 for Eid celebrations. - Photo by Innis Francis

PRIME Minister Stuart Young has continued to preach his message of unity to the population, describing himself as a "servant leader."

He did so when he addressed Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations at the Jama Masjid, San Fernando on March 31.

Young told the gathering, "What we must not forget, I ask of you, is how many places in the world can we gather in the way that we have gathered here, throughout Ramadan to come here this morning to give Allah the praise that he is due?"

As prime minister, he continued, this is something he intends to protect.

Referring to earlier comments by Maulana Atif Majeed Sulaimani to the gathering, Young said, "There is an election coming. But more importantly, there is a day after the election. I stand here today before you , as I have done for the last four years."

>

He added. "My message to you is one of unity and unification. We have an opportunity now in Trinidad and Tobago, under me as your servant leader because I recognise, I am here to serve the people. That is my sole purpose."

Sulaimani said, "General elections are approaching, and it is natural for people to have different political opinions, and it is your right."

Young said he was only prime minister because of God.

He added Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein, who was also present, is not lesser than him in anyway.

"No one here gathered or outside, is lower than I am."

Young said, "In Allah's eyes, we are all equal."

As the people's servant leader, Young asked the gathering to join him in unifying TT and "write a new chapter for our young ones."

He said, "This is our TT. My message to you is let Allah guide our hearts. Let Allah show us what is right, what is true, what is real."

Young urged the gathering, "Let that guide you when you make your decision as to who will lead our great country."

>

Without mentioning names, Young said it was easy for some people to stand in front of microphone and make all sorts of promises to encourage others to vote for them.

"May Allah guide us and guide this country to know what is right. To know how do you do what you promise."

Young promised he will encourage unity, always do his best as a servant of the people and do his best to ensure "that those with less are looked after first, that everyone is treated as equally as possible."

Referring to an earlier comment by Hosein, he promised to tell the gathering another time about his experiences with Islam which were "literally from birth."

Young said his family could attest to this.

When Young and Hosein arrived at the masjid before 7 am, they participated in the tradition of zakat, a religious duty for all Muslims who meet the necessary criteria of wealth to help the needy.

Zakat is a mandatory charitable contribution.

Young and Hosein respectively handed out $20 and $10 notes to some of the people who assembled outside of the masjid.

Young chatted with several of them as he handed out money.

>

In a video posted on a daily newspaper's Facebook page, Young asked one boy, "Is your birthday?"

Young said good morning to many of the people and thanked them.

An unknown voice was heard saying "ten years" while a woman was speaking to Young.

In response to the woman, Young replied, "You will. You will. Once you vote for meh right."

He did not make this comment with any of the other people he interacted with before going inside the masjid.

In a Facebook post, UNC Barataria/San Juan candidate Saddam Hosein said, "Utterly disgusting and insulting, when on one of the holiest days in Islam, Stuart is making a mockery by giving out charity and openly asking for votes."

There were mixed responses to the video and Hosein's post.

Cleavon Phill said, "I trying to understand what is the issue. Every year this is a tradition in the giving to the poor during Eid. Every year Dr Rowley did this all of a sudden oh they never see this ? How many pics, memes it have with these UNC mocking it over the years. Give me a break."

Sigler Jack, former Diego Martin Borough Corporation chairman, said, "It comes with the territory."

>

Davan Ramrattan disagreed with anyone claiming Young was giving alms in exchange for votes.

He said when the video was slowed, the woman who was speaking to Young said, "I hope to see you back in power."

Ramrattan said, "He responded directly to a woman who wished to see him back in office."

Margaret Kalloo said, "Look at how poor people line up for a lil $20, that's says a lot, who have eyes to see let them see."

Speaking to the media outside the Macoon Street Mosque, Victoria Village, Young said, "Unity is my Eid message. Unity is the message you would recall that from the moment I was sworn in (on March 17 as prime minister) part of my swearing in speech was I called for unity and unification of all citizens in TT."

He added,"I recognised that our citizens of TT who are interested in building TT and writing the new chapter, it is better that we are unified."

Young repeated, "So that is my call and that is going to continue to be my call and also how I operate throughout my tenure as Prime Minister of TT.