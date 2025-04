Will US back the Dragon?

Nicolás Maduro - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: Will the US back the Dragon gas deal by 2027?

It’s not just about TT’s plans; it’s about:

* Shell getting a full US licence.

* A final investment decision from Shell.

* US politics and Nicolás Maduro’s future.

TT is playing it smart by progressing Manatee while keeping close ties with both sides of the US aisle. The Dragon can still fly, but only if politics, policy, and profit align.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas