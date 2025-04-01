Trinidad and Tobago at the crossroads

Prime Minister Stuart Young - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The crossroads at which TT now stands is not merely political; it is existential.

The country is on the verge of collapse due to the combined crises of unchecked crime and a faltering economy, and there is a clear need for immediate action.

Yet, in the midst of this, we find ourselves embroiled in a circus of political manoeuvring, with little to show for it beyond hollow rhetoric and a recycled cabinet of promises.

The Dragon deal has become a metaphor for a government that gambled on a single card – one fraught with international complications and geopolitical landmines.

The insistence of former prime minister Keith Rowley on linking the country's future to the volatile vagaries of Venezuelan gas reserves, while dismissing opposing views as "negative nonsense," is a clear indication of a leadership that is more interested in showy gestures than practical solutions.

The sobering truth that remains is that the Dragon deal, which was once hailed as a panacea, is, at best, a wishful thinking exercise and, at worst, an expensive diversion. New PM Stuart Young faces a series of questions about paying over US$130 million to Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro for nothing.

The lack of foresight extends beyond Dragon gas. Over the past decade successive administrations have failed to chart a sustainable course for the nation’s economy.

Where are the bold investments in diversification? Tourism, agriculture, manufacturing – these were not just missed opportunities; they were outright neglected.

Citizens were instead presented with grandiose ideas, such as the much-discussed Sandals project for Tobago, which, although appealing on paper, seemed more motivated by political expediency than by economic necessity.

Additionally, crime – a scourge that has turned into a daily nightmare – remains unchecked while the economy struggles.

The state of emergency, initially heralded as a decisive measure, now feels like an embarrassing farce, achieving little beyond momentary optics.

Meanwhile, the arrest, release and suspension of the police commissioner serve as a grim reminder of the rot within our institutions.

It is a legacy of chaos, one that speaks to years of mismanagement and a refusal to confront the systemic issues head-on.

As the nation barrels toward a general election, the political stage is set for yet another season of politics.

The ruling party, fresh off its candidate launches, seems more focused on consolidating power than addressing the crises at hand.

The opposition, rather than presenting a cohesive vision, appears preoccupied with alliances and backroom deals. Leaderless.

And the smaller parties? While their intentions may be noble, they remain fractured and unlikely to shift the political needle in any meaningful way.

And so, the people are left to navigate this morass.

Some cling to party loyalties, more out of habit than conviction.

Others, disillusioned by the lack of inspiring leadership, retreat into apathy, choosing to watch this political spectacle unfold from the sidelines, like spectators at a beachside carnival.

But can they afford to be spectators at a time like this? When the stakes are so high, when the future of the nation hangs in the balance?

As usual, the people's collective will holds the answers rather than any one leader or political party.

It is time to demand more – more accountability, more vision, more courage – from those who seek to lead.

Because if citizens do not, they risk being perpetually stuck in this cycle of crisis and complacency.

And that, above all, would be the true tragedy of TT, as seen over the past six decades.

KENNY PERSAD

via e-mail