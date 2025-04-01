PM unfazed by Gray-Burke's legal threats

Prime Minister Stuart Young - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PRIME Minister Stuart Young says he is unfazed by threats from Archbishop Barbara Gray-Burke to take him to court to remove the word "shouter" from Shouter Spiritual Baptist and challenge his appointment as prime minister.

Gray-Burke made her statements at Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day celebrations in Moruga on March 30.

Young responded while speaking to the media after attending Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations at the Macoon Street Mosque, Victoria Village on March 31.

"What I advanced to the Baptist community is that is a decision for them to make. I am not for a moment suggesting or insisting that it is going to be something imposed."

Young repeated he was clear in telling the Baptists this was their decision to make.

"I put forward arguments as to why I think the term 'shouter' is an outdated colonial term that was given. But that is not my decision, they will make that decision."

Young made these comments during a function to commemorate Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on March 22.

On Gray-Burke considering whether to legally challenge his prime ministerial appointment, Young replied, "Again, the courts are free and open to everyone. If that's what Archbishop Burke said, then the courts...we will meet her at the courts."

Young was sworn in as prime minister on March 17, one day after Dr Keith Rowley resigned from that post.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar initially threatened to challenge Young's appointment in court.

But speaking to the media at Phagwa celebrations at Petrotrin grounds, Clarke Road, Penal on March 16, Persad-Bissessar said the UNC decided to hold its hand on the matter.

"We have to wait to see under which Section (of the Constitution) Her Excellency (President Christine Kangaloo) has acted. It would be premature at this time to make any statement."

Young was sworn in as prime minister under the provisions of Section 76 of the Constitution.